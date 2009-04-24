The Times Should Buy Twitter, Says Harvard Smarty

- Joost “no comments” sale rumours [PaidContent]
- How to use Google Profiles to find a job [Dice News]
- Los Angeles tech minions have a pool party [Lalawag]
- Bloomberg LP pulls a Microsoft, poaches a Yahoo [WebNewser]
- Typographica’s favourite Typefaces of 2008 [Typographica]
- If only it had the cash: Why the NYT Should Acquire Twitter [HBR]
- Olbermann to pay Hannity $1,000/second to tortue himself [HuffPo]
