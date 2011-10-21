The London Times Is Cutting One In Seven Editorial Jobs

The Times, one of the largest broadsheet newspapers in the UK and ostensibly the country’s paper of record, has announced plans to cut 100 people from its editorial force of 700, according to reports from The Guardian.



Sister publication The Sunday Times is also set to announce job losses. Most losses are expected to be voluntary redundancies.

The papers have had a tough year. For one, they are part of News International, Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper division that has been hammered by accusations of phone hacking and police bribery (The Sunday Times has not been free from accusations itself).

In addition, there have been a number of reports that the paywall has been a failure. For one, there’s a been a number of negative reports about the numbers signing up, but additionally it doesn’t seem to have saved a drop in print circulation.

The layoffs are particularly sad when you consider that the paper still does a lot of good reporting (and, when you get behind the paywall, the site is very nicely designed).

We have no doubt that Murdoch himself may be watching the New York Times’ own paywall experiment with envy.

