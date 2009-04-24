NYT Can't Afford Charity Anymore -- Kisses Gifts Goodbye

Don’t think it’s as bad at The New York Times as we’re reporting?
Read this, from today’s paper:
The New York Times Company Foundation announced on Thursday that it was suspending grant-making and the company’s matching gift program.
The Times said it had given away more than $7 million in grants last year to various programs, including schools and groups focused on healthcare, the arts and the environment.
