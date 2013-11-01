The Time Has Come: This Is The First Ad On Instagram

The fateful day has come: Ads have officially entered your Instagram news feed.

We knew they were coming and what they would look like for a while now (and even how to get rid of them), but this Michael Kors advertisement is the first loose in the wild.

Below is the actual photo, though when you see it on your feed it will be clearly marked “sponsored.”

Although the picture has a lot of likes, the most recent comments are telling… Instagram users aren’t happy to see advertising in their feeds (even if it does look pretty).

