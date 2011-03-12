How To Live Forever By Jumping From A Moving Car, Giving Yourself A Papercut And Showering With Your Clothes On

Photo: The Time Hack

The Time Hack is an interesting experiment by BBC journalist Matt Danzico on the properties of time.The idea is this: we perceive time to move differently, and slower, when we have new experiences. So each day, for the rest of the year, Danzico tries something he’s never experienced before.



Theoretically, by doing something new every day, Danzico will experience time in a different way, and time will go by slower. In fact, there’s no reason someone couldn’t use this to live forever. (Ok, that last part isn’t true.)

While doing so, he times himself and takes a video, but refuses to look at the video or the time. Instead, he logs how much time he perceived it took, and will look at the whole thing at the end of the year.

Even if you think the premise of the experiment is silly, it’s still pretty interesting and funny to read the blog of someone who tries something new and wacky every single day of the year (while still holding a job and, presumably, a social life).

Take a look at some of the wackiest thing Danzico has done.

