How To Live Forever By Jumping From A Moving Car, Giving Yourself A Papercut And Showering With Your Clothes On

Photo: The Time Hack
The Time Hack is an interesting experiment by BBC journalist Matt Danzico on the properties of time.The idea is this: we perceive time to move differently, and slower, when we have new experiences. So each day, for the rest of the year, Danzico tries something he’s never experienced before.
Theoretically, by doing something new every day, Danzico will experience time in a different way, and time will go by slower. In fact, there’s no reason someone couldn’t use this to live forever. (Ok, that last part isn’t true.)
While doing so, he times himself and takes a video, but refuses to look at the video or the time. Instead, he logs how much time he perceived it took, and will look at the whole thing at the end of the year.
Even if you think the premise of the experiment is silly, it’s still pretty interesting and funny to read the blog of someone who tries something new and wacky every single day of the year (while still holding a job and, presumably, a social life).
Take a look at some of the wackiest thing Danzico has done.
'Milton landed in my estimation about 30 punches throughout the entirety of the first round -- I landed one'
'At one point, I lost sight of what I was doing and almost stood up, forgetting that I was actively engaged in the day's activity.'
'The word for ceiling is darja, the word for remote is kajijini and the word table is meza - this being two hours later, that is all I can seem to remember.'
'After three tries, I noticed a woman sitting on a bench behind me, watching the experiment. I told her, 'I made homemade stilts. It's not going very well.' '
Interesting! 'Research ... suggests that music produces the same vibrations in plants as wind, therefore producing ethylene and aiding in growth.' So it's not (just) an old wives' tale.
'It was definitely one of the worst tasting things I have ever put in my mouth. Just disgusting.'
