The Tilt Shift Photos In This Wireless Ad Make Alaska Look Like A Diorama

A still from Alaska Communications’ diorama campaign.

Photo: Alaska Communications

Last year, Alaska Communications Systems ran a TV campaign featuring a spokesperson standing behind a diorama of the entire state. The wireless company was trying to make the point that its communications services make even the largest state in the U.S. feel small.Now, ACS’s ad agency, Vitro, has taken the concept one step further by shooting a new commercial using the tilt-shift technique, in which the camera’s lens is manipulated to make the depth of field appear more extreme than it is. The result is that virtually everything shot in tilt shift ends up looking like a diorama built for a model train set—even a state as massive as Alaska.



The agency sent us some before-and-after stills from the shoot.

