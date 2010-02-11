The Tightening Cycle Is About To Begin Again, And It Will Start In Australia

Last week Australia stunned the world when it decided to pause its series of interest rate hikes. With that single move, it seemed, the tightening cycle had come to a premature end.



Or maybe it was just a pause.

That’s what analysts at Hong Kong-based Currency Options Hotline argue in a recent note:

——

Last week, the Reserve Bank of

Australia (RBA) confounded economists’

forecasts — including our own! — by

holding short-term interest rates steady

at 3.75%.

This broke a run of 3 consecutive

quarter-point hikes going back to

October.

But in retrospect, it’s clear that

the currency markets effectively

anticipated this decision. The Aussie

actually peaked in mid-January above

US$0.93, and has since fallen about 6.9%

to US$0.8673.

That said, the same factors that

have thus far led to 3 consecutive

quarter-point interest rate hikes since

October, still exist. For example …

* The Australian economy is still

growing strongly.

* Consumer spending and employment

are rising sharply.

* Inflationary pressures continue to

intensify.

Because of this, we are pretty sure

RBA’s decision represents only a pause

— not an end — to the rising interest

rate cycle.

On top of that, the Aussie’s retreat

to date has left it sitting just above

major support near US$0.865. To us,

that suggests the A$’s temporary

pullback has probably run its course —

which means the next move is likely to

be back up.

