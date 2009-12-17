The Tiger Line: Gamblers Set Tiger's Divorce Settlement Set Between $100-$500 Million

We know that Wall Street traders have been betting on how many Tiger ladies are going to come out. But that’s not the only betting going on.



Punters at Ireland’s popular site PaddyPower.com have set the line at $500 million for how much Tiger will ultimately pay out to Elin.

If you believe in the predictive power of market odds, here’s what we’ve got as of now.

—–

Tiger & Elin’s divorce settlement?

6/4 Under $100m

1/2 $100m – $500m

25/1 Over $500m

Who will sponsor Tiger next?

4/1 Ambien

6/1 John Player

8/1 Red Bull

8/1 Autoglass

10/1 Playboy

10/1 Esso

12/1 Nescafe

12/1 Pfizer

14/1 Berocca

14/1 Jaguar

16/1 Adidas

18/1 Reebok

20/1 Coke

25/1 Durex

33/1 Penthouse

50/1 Readers Wives

100/1 Spearmint Rhino

500/1 Fire service

Next sponsor to drop Tiger?

11/8 AT&T

9/4 Gillette

7/2 TLC Laser Eye centres

6/1 Upper Deck

8/1 NetJets

10/1 Electronic Arts

16/1 Golf Digest

33/1 Nike

40/1 Titleist

