The Thunder Still Have A Good Chance To Win The Finals If They Can Win Tonight

Since the NBA Finals switched to a 2-3-2 format in 1985 (one team is home for games 1,2,6,7), there have been 13 teams that trailed 3-1. Of those, here are the teams that forced a game seven.NONE



Well, things could get interesting if the Thunder win tonight, and force a game six at home. According to PayneInsider.com, the Thunder’s chances of winning the Finals jumps to 44% if they can somehow find a way to beat the Heat in Miami tonight.

This is because the Thunder are a much better offensive team at home, and the Heat struggle defensively on the road. During the season, the Thunder averaged 106.0 points at home and just 100.1 on the road. However, their ability to stop their opponent was much more consistent (96.3 at home, 97.6 on the road).

On the other hand, the Heat, who scored 100.4 points per game at home this season, only scored 96.6 ppg on the road. And their opponents scoring jumps by six points per game (from 89.5 to 95.5).

The Heat may very well close out the series tonight. But if they don’t the pressure will start to mount on LeBron James and Company.

