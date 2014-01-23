The Thrill Of Driving A Tesla Model S In One GIF

With all the Tesla-related news of fires, superchargers, and stock price changes, it’s easy to forget just how good a car the company makes.

We recently spent some time in a Model S with the top of the line P85 Performance package and had a terrific time. A big part of that is the acceleration that comes with an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine. Because torque is applied immediately, there’s no build up of power. You get it all right away.

The Model S weighs more than 4,600 pounds, but it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. That’s awesome.

In a recent video critiquing the car’s interior, we noted that the bin between the front seats is a bad option for storing things like phones and keys. When you hit the pedal, they go all over the place.

While we’d like to see better storage spots inside the Model S, the fact that they aren’t yet up to par gives us a chance to see what acceleration feels like inside the car. This is what happens when you have a wide open highway entrance ramp ahead of you, and slam your foot down on the accelerator:

