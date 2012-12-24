The Three Things That Every Man, Woman, And Child Needs To Know About The Fiscal Cliff

Bill McBride at Calculated Risk packs more Fiscal Cliff knowledge into one paragraph than almost every other Fiscal Cliff explainer we’ve seen.A few obvious points on the “fiscal cliff”: 1) It is about the deficit shrinking too quickly next year, 2) there is no “drop dead” date and an agreement in early January still seems likely (the sites and TV stations with countdown times are embarrassing themselves), and 3) entitlements are not part of the “cliff” (although it was possible some changes might be part of an agreement).



If everyone grasped those three things, there would be much less confusion and a better public debate.

Read his full post here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.