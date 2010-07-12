The Three Things Gossip Girl's Penn Badgely Learned On Citigroup's Trading Floor

When Kevin Spacey visited Citi, he asked execs things like:



“What was it like to be at a friend’s wedding, or a bar, when you knew that the whole house of cards was about to collapse?”

Is it possible to be good at what you do without liking the company you work for?

What is it like to earn millions of dollars in one afternoon — and what about losing that amount?

If you knew a security was worthless and wanted to sell it, how would you grapple with the moral implications of doing so?

Penn Badgely, on the other hand, got to the bottom of what really happens in the life of a young analyst.

Notice the three things he learned on the trading floor, according to the NYTimes:

Young traders wear “nice clothes that [are] not terribly tailored”

The pecking order of the desks depends on who gets coffee and eggs for their bosses

When they say “bucks,” they mean “millions”

They get dressed, do grunt work, and talk about what life will be like once they’re not analysts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.