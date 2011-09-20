The 4 Most Bizarre Online College Classes

Photo: Flickr/Ankarino

Choosing classes can be the most or least fun period of time before actually beginning school. Carefully inspecting the descriptions of each class, deciding what suits you best, and getting crushed with disappointment when you find out that all your favourites are fully booked. Looks like you’re stuck with The History of the Fax Machine and The Alphabet 101. Not with online college classes!Online college classes virtually (heh) cannot be filled to capacity, so the online college student can pick and choose as they please without the pressure of rushing to school weeks (or months) in advance. With all that freedom, why not check out some of the stranger options available?



There are plenty of weird, offbeat online college classes that are both fun and applicable to the student’s life. maths and history are the necessities, but there’s also a subcategory of electives which we can call necessary electives — classes with interesting subjects, teaching useful skills or information which can be utilized, possibly for the student’s entire life, afterwards.

Dealing Tactfully With Difficult People – Business

This online college class has a slogan: “Everyone is someone’s difficult person.” And everyone knows at least one difficult person. At least. Whether it’s your mother, brother, boss, mean teacher, or coworker, a difficult person can really screw a person’s day up after a mere five minute interaction. Difficult people (see: all of us) have a glaring flaw that really grates on others, but it doesn’t have to be a source of frustration and negativity for the ‘victim’.

This online college class teaches that difficult people can be categorized and dealt with accordingly in order to minimize the toll they take on energy, time, and morale. If the entrepreneur knows how to treat with a difficult person appropriately, a potentially negative experience can be manipulated into a win-win situation for both parties involved. It takes patience, self-control and intelligence, but previously hair-tearing experiences can be replaced with sighs of relief. Overall, the title may sound odd, but this is a skill that every successful entrepreneur possesses — and is an important asset for everyone to have.

The basics of any business require composure and tact, and this online college course sheds insight on how to stay calm and collected. The online college class also teaches the student how to ‘marinate in your own self confidence’, which sounds delicious.

Private Investigator

Anyone wanting to help those left hanging by the police, suspicious spouses, or even to check up on your cheating whore of an ex-girlfriend may be interested in the private investigator course. There’s also a need for a revamped version of Cheaters, which privately investigated cheating spouses all over national television. The show was canned when one of the boyfriends, cheating and angry with being confronted by a slew of cameras, stabbed the host of the show on a boat. Luckily for the student taking online college classes to become a private investigator, there are courses (ethics) which tell you what to avoid (i.e. sticking cameras and microphones in your suspect’s face and asking a barrage of questions). The Online Private Investigator Program prepares the student for a job in security and insurance fraud, but by taking an online college class in business, he or she can open up a private investigation firm of their own.

Online Teaching

Taking online college classes to learn how to give online college classes to others may be as tedious as it sounds. Online college classes often cost close to the same as regular college courses, so it may actually be a lucrative prospect. Just kidding, we all know teachers get the short end of the stick even if they’re teaching over the Internet, a method which eliminates most necessary fees (travelling, lodging, eating out, etc).

There are a few different online college courses aimed at teaching the teacher how to teach others online (brain warp). The ‘certificate course matrix’ includes six separate instructional courses. If they don’t drive the student crazy with the overload of keywords alone (online teachers teaching online college classes to online college students), these courses may prove extremely useful for the teacher who wishes to work in his or her underwear. It must be a great pleasure to tape online college classes in a dress shirt and tie when, below the eye of the camera, you sit bare-assed in your computer chair.

Facial Reconstruction

Your face, the puzzle. Facial reconstruction is an online college class which teaches the student how to piece together the fragmented pieces of a human face/skull. While it may sound a bit more difficult to learn facial reconstruction on the computer, the student will obtain materials which will make it easier to learn this course, and they aren’t very complicated after all. This online college class focuses on sketching the face of a person based on his or her skull alone, and the student learns how to do so even without any prior sketching experience. This is perfect for the aspiring forensic artist or forensic scientist. There are also 3D facial reconstruction techniques, which can turn a funny drawing into an even funnier facial rendering. Besides creating a facial composite of a victim, the student taking this course may also have an interest in anthropology.

