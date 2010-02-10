The Indispensable Three-Minute Rule

Finding out what your customers are doing immediately before and after they use your product can give you valuable insight on how to improve it.

This “three-minute rule,” described in a recent article for Harvard Business Review by Anthony Tjan (Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO of VC firm Cue Ball) is less direct than typical consumer analysis, such as surveys or focus groups, but it provides an interesting look at your customer’s behaviour patterns.

Learning more about the “context” in which your product is used can shine light on its shortcomings and reveal ways to market it better.

In the article, Tjan cites an instance where customers who used a certain product for data analysis usually spent some time immediately afterwards reformatting that data into Excel spreadsheets. As a result of studying this behaviour pattern, the product’s manufacturer added in a function to allow seamless exporting of data into spreadsheets. The result: a dramatic and immediate increase in sales.

Taking the time to get an indirect picture at your customer’s habits could offer you different, yet just as important, information as more traditional forms of analysis.

Read the entire article at HBR.org >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.