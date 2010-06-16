The Three-Legged Stool Of The Economy Is Already Missing Two Legs

Last year when the Euro was soaring and the dollar collapsing there was some frustration articulated by Euro zone policy makers that it was economically counterproductive for the Euro to be too strong. Well I guess, as we watch the Euro’s recent slide, these Eurocrats should have been more careful of what they wished for. I doubt that any of them ever anticipated the balkanizing circumstances that would lead to a lower valuation for their once high and mighty currency. In fact the way things are working now with the abrupt change of direction for the Euro it could in fact hasten the further dissolution of the grand EU/EC/ECB experiment. How so? Well it is clear that a weaker Euro will help the larger EU “Have” states like Germany and France. Many assume that they have the financial strength to weather the global economic storm. Not so for the weaker EU peripheral states…particularly in the Southern Club Med neighbourhood. With EU and IMF austerity programs now in play and spreading to some of the former Soviet Bloc states…this will only serve to irritate further the fiscal and monetary imbalances that exist between “The Have” and “Have Not” EU states…..and this in turn, I believe, will only hasten the departure of one or more members by either sovereign default or Eurocrat design.



What is more difficult to forecast is the global deflationary impact of spreading austerity programs throughout the Euro zone. Sure, France and Germany will benefit from the weaker Euro…but will that positive growth be neutralized by the creeping recessionary environment in the Rest of Europe (ROE)? We believe that the best case scenario will be a flat economy in the Euro zone…..but that forecast is subject to risk on the downside. Why? Germany…the strongest EC economic link..relies heavily on exports….the broader global problem is, which region/country is going to pick up the global consumption slack? If the Germans plan on continuing to run a trade surplus to jump start growth…who is going to run a trade deficit to offset it?? The US?…I don’t think so. The world still suffers from too much capacity and not enough demand. We have pounded on this theme now for months…and we are still fervent believers in it… this thesis includes the thought that the world’s consumer of last resort in the past…The US….cannot be counted on in the future. Our economy, thanks to numerous policy errors and miscues, remains on the skids….and the skid is in the direction of a double dip not toward sustained growth momentum. The recent weaker employment, housing and retail sales data only reinforces this forecast.

So where does that leave the missing link consumer demand half of the global growth equation…ie where is it going to come from? We know who the major exporting surplus economies are…led by Germany and China. Some have pointed to the emerging markets and Asia (x Japan) as the new global consumer demand catalysts. If the poor performance of their equity markets is any indication of future GDP growth…I would not be too optimistic that the emerging markets are going to pick up the consumption slack. Coincidently it is interesting to note that Treasury Sec Geithner, following his recent trip to China, is suggesting that Chinese domestic consumption is growing. But he fails to give specifics and more importantly, following China’s blow out 50% increase export report last week…it is clear to this writer that China’s stellar growth is coming from its huge export economy…not domestic consumption. By the way…many bulls have applauded that China has put up these stellar export numbers in May despite the Euro zone turmoil…I would argue that the Euro contagion didn’t really gain traction until mid May so the real negative impact of EU austerity programs is yet to be felt in the Chinese export data. We are still early in the unravelling of the Euro experiment and its negative ripple effect on the global economy.

Furthermore…to throw more cold water on Mr. Geithner’s optimism on the Chinese consumer….I note that the PRC consumer represents only 35% of China’s GDP. Contrast that to 70% here in the US and over 50% in the rest of SE Asia. For comparison purposes…in $ terms China’s consumer economy is about the same size as France’s at $1trillion….the US is 10X that. When Peking policy makers still favour leveraged growth of the export economy and infrastructure and at same time discourages consumption by encouraging savings because of a lack of social safety net…it is difficult to make the case that the Chinese consumer will become a meaningful contributor to GDP anytime soon.

We also view with a jaded eye comments from policy makers like Mr. Geithner. In fact we note that following the announcement of the big 50% increase in May exports from China…he jumped back on the shortsighted currency manipulation bandwagon along with Senators Schumer and Graham over the weekend. So unfortunately again key policy makers are giving conflicting policy messages in this important G2 imbalance debate,

The bottom line? Global growth remains tenuous. Of the three legs of the global economic growth stool…only one…China’s…remains intact. The Euro experiment has been crippled and growth there hobbled; the US economy is not responding to repeated stimulus efforts by fiscal and monetary policy makers…it appears to me that they have a failing anti growth policy strategy…which if not changed soon, will result in a double dip in 2011; finally…it remains to be seen if China’s policy makers can engineer a soft landing for their hyper growth economy…it is difficult to go from full throttle down to half with an structurally unbalanced economy like theirs …the US, with a much more mature and balanced economy, has done it only once….the odds are not in their favour. Recessions are caused by policy error…and it appears to me that the risks of a major co-coordinated global policy mistake are rising. On the bright side, we have the G8 and G20 meetings coming up in Canada later this month …if the Euro continues to erode…could we see the beginnings of a discussion surrounding another Plaza Accord? I don’t know….so investment strategy remains cautious….the risks of double dip recession here remain at even odds. The reason why it is not higher is a hope that we shall see some constructive pro growth policy debate and action come out of the ramp up to the midterm elections and after…for the time being we remain cautious on global equities with an overweight in cash and bonds relative to client benchmarks. We have a replay of 1994 going on right now as markets mark time awaiting further guidance from global policy makers. The question remains…can the three legged global growth stool continue to stand on just one China leg?

