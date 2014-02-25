These Are The Big Retailers That Are Winning On Mobile

Internet usage has moved to smartphones and tablets — and that goes for e-commerce, just as it does for social media.

For retailers, this means if their mobile sites and apps aren’t up to snuff they’re going to lose customers — fast.

At BI Intelligence, we looked at the top retailers on mobile, and found that Amazon, eBay, and Wal-Mart have done far and away the best job of encouraging customers to shop and research on their smartphones and tablets. Mobile-only users account for one-fourth to one-third of the total U.S. digital audience for each of these retailers.

How have these retailers been so successful on mobile? They have treated mobile as a means of engaging with consumers and reaching out to them in new ways, with features like app loyalty programs and image recognition technology. The effort has translated into a massive mobile audience, not to mention incremental sales.

In a recent BI Intelligence report, we look at the statistics behind eBay and Amazon’s transition from PC-based e-commerce to the mobile computing era. Their success wasn’t a given. Wal-Mart is an even bigger surprise in terms of mobile retail leadership. The company is striving to move faster on mobile than it did in PC-based e-commerce.

Here are some of the most important facts about the Big Three mobile retailers:

