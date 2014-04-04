Three Retail Giants Have Jumped Ahead Of Competitors On Mobile

Amazon, eBay, and Wal-Mart are out in front of the retail pack when it comes to success on mobile.

Here are some of the top statistics from a recent BI Intelligence report on retailers’ mobile strategies.

eBay app users spend nearly two hours every month on the app.

A full 15% of the U.S. mobile population accesses Wal-Mart.com on their smartphones.

Amazon has more mobile-only users than Facebook in the U.S. These are users that visit Amazon only on tablets or smartphones and never see a site’s desktop version.

It’s not just Amazon. Mobile-only users account for one-fourth to one-third of the total U.S. digital audience for Amazon, Wal-Mart, and eBay.

