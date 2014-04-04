Three Retail Giants Have Jumped Ahead Of Competitors On Mobile

Amazon, eBay, and Wal-Mart are out in front of the retail pack when it comes to success on mobile.
Here are some of the top statistics from a recent BI Intelligence report on retailers’ mobile strategies.
- eBay app users spend nearly two hours every month on the app.
- A full 15% of the U.S. mobile population accesses Wal-Mart.com on their smartphones.
- Amazon has more mobile-only users than Facebook in the U.S. These are users that visit Amazon only on tablets or smartphones and never see a site’s desktop version.
- It’s not just Amazon. Mobile-only users account for one-fourth to one-third of the total U.S. digital audience for Amazon, Wal-Mart, and eBay.
Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »
The report is full of charts and datasets that can be easily downloaded and put to use.
In full, the report:
- Advances the “50-30-40 rule,” for mobile commerce properties, which starts with the idea that 50% of the audience should be accessing on mobile.
- Analyses the threat to e-commerce from “reverse showrooming,” which is when customers browse online but shop in physical stores.
- Studies the cases of eBay, Amazon, and Wal-Mart in order to see what they have done on mobile, and why.
- Looks at the use of the mobile Web vs. apps for the Big Three, and how each plays a different role depending on where the consumer is accessing.
- Discusses and compares the “mobile lift,” or the incremental mobile audience for the Big Three retailers.
For full access to the report on The Big Three In Mobile Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription today.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.