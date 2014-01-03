The Leading Edge In Mobile Retail -- Amazon, EBay, And Wal-Mart Offer Competitors Valuable Lessons

Amazon, eBay and Wal-Mart have achieved something remarkable. With millions of apps and websites competing for attention, each has captured a massive, engaged audience on mobile. They have innovated in technologies like object recognition, and have deservedly become the top three mobile commerce properties in the U.S.

How have they succeeded? For the three, mobile isn’t just a “sales channel,” but a thoughtful means of connecting with customers, to draw them in, earn their loyalty, encourage their sharing of useful data, and nudge them toward more lifetime purchases.

In a new BI Intelligence report, we look at the statistics behind eBay and Amazon’s transition from PC-based e-commerce to the mobile computing era. Their success wasn’t a given. Wal-Mart, meanwhile, is perhaps the biggest surprise mobile retail leader. The company is striving to move faster on mobile than it did in PC-based e-commerce.

Here are some of the most important facts about the Big Three mobile retailers:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

