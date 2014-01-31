Amazon, EBay And Wal-Mart Are Becoming Truly Mobile-Centric Companies

Amazon, eBay and Wal-Mart haven’t just embraced mobile as the latest sales channel. They have made their mobile sites and apps so compelling that their mobile usage sometimes rivals that of social networks. Amazon is so strong on mobile, it sees more mobile-only users in the U.S. than Facebook.

How have these online retailers achieved this? The big three retailers have treated mobile as a means of engaging with consumers and reaching out to them in new ways, with features like app loyalty programs and image recognition technology. The effort has translated into a massive mobile audience, not to mention incremental sales.

In a recent BI Intelligence report, we look at the statistics behind eBay and Amazon’s transition from PC-based e-commerce to the mobile computing era. Their success wasn’t a given. Wal-Mart, for example, is perhaps the biggest surprise in terms of mobile retail leadership. The company is striving to move faster on mobile than it did in PC-based e-commerce.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

Here are some of the most important facts about the Big Three mobile retailers:

The report is full of charts and datasets that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on The Big Three In Mobile Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.