The Three Essential Ingredients Of A Successful Viral Campaign

No one knows exactly what makes things go viral online. Take any of the most insanely successful viral sensations ever, and you’ll easily be able to find dozens of things just like it that never went anywhere.



But while there is nothing — absolutely nothing — you can do to ensure that something goes viral, there is plenty you can do to make sure something doesn’t. Viral marketing, then, is about doing everything right, and then getting very lucky. (Or doing everything right over and over again until something sticks.)

Greg Galant, CEO of Sawhorse Media, and the man behind the Shorty Awards, Listorious, and now Shoutworthy, knows a thing or two about viral success. At last night’s New York Viral Meetup, Greg gave a presentation on the essential ingredients to viral success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.