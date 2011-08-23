The Three Best Citi Credit Cards

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has definitely stepped up their game lately, offering (as far as I know) the longest 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers of any major credit card company in the US.



Three of their 21 month 0% intro APR offers are featured this week on Outlaw‘s deals comparison page, under our best balance transfer cards category. More details and the application link are over there, but here are some of the key highlights:

– The Citi Platinum Select MasterCard offers 0% introductory APR to qualified cardholders for the first 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. This card has no annual fee and is targeted toward consumers with excellent credit history. (Random piece of self-centered trivia: A similar looking card, the Citi Dividend Platinum Select MasterCard, was the first card I ever signed up for — got it my sophomore year of college!)

– The Citi Diamond Preferred Card offers the same 0% introductory APR deal for the first 21 months. There’s no annual fee, and the black card design is pretty slick — from a distance, someone might mistake it for a far more elite card. Excellent credit is needed to get this one, it’s worth noting that here.

– The Citi Simplicity Card, the newest in Citi’s line of cards with that tempting 21 month intro rate, lives up to its name. I personally think it’s one of their most extraordinary cards of the year so far. The card offers “Peace of mind through direct access to a service representative, no late fees and no penalty rate.” More details and online application link available here.

If you’re the kind of person who hates random fees creeping up on you at the end of the month, it is definitely worth considering.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi.

