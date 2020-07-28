'The Kissing Booth 3' is on the way. Here's everything we know so far.

Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ has already been filmed.

Netflix has announced that its third “Kissing Booth” film will be released in 2021.

The third film was shot in tandem with the second and is currently in post-production.

The main cast of “The Kissing Booth 2” will all be reprising their roles in the third movie.

The cast of “The Kissing Booth 2” announced during Netflix’s #TKBFanFest livestream event that the third instalment of the popular teen-romance franchise is a go.

The news came just days after the second “Kissing Booth” film was released on the streaming network.

Based on self-published book series by British author Beth Reekles, the trilogy of films follows the lives of Elle (Joey King), her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney).

Here is everything we know about “The Kissing Booth 3” so far.

The movie has already been filmed.

Netflix Joel Courtney played Lee in both ‘Kissing Booth’ movies, and he’s returning for the third.

During the Netflix #TKBFanFest livestream, Courtney, who plays Lee in the films, said the third instalment of the “Kissing Booth” movies is already in post-production.

The second and third films were shot in tandem in South Africa.

King, the star of the films and executive producer of “The Kissing Booth 2,” added that it was “the hardest secret to keep ever.”

The leading cast members from “The Kissing Booth 2” will be returning.

Marcos Cruz/Netflix The cast of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ will return for ‘The Kissing Booth 3.’

During the livestream, the films’ main cast, including King, Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez (who played Marco), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (who played Chloe), and Meganne Young (who played Rachel), said that they are all set to appear in the third instalment.

Although not present for most of the livestream, Jacob Elordi is also set to reprise his role as Noah.

A teaser trailer has been released, and it suggests that the third film will delve deeper into Elle’s indecision about college.

Netflix The short trailer includes a shot of Elle declining a call from Harvard.

Fans can assume that the third film will pick up where the second left off – specifically with Elle still unsure about where she wants to go to college.

“The Kissing Booth 2” ended with Elle telling Noah, Lee, and Rachel that she was wait-listed by both Harvard and Berkeley when, in reality, she was accepted by both.

In Netflix’s teaser trailer for “The Kissing Booth 3,” the group of four is hanging out by a pool when Elle receives a phone call from the Harvard admissions office.

She declines the call and bypasses Noah’s questions about it.

The film is set to be released on Netflix in 2021.

Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is currently in post-production.

Luckily, fans of the franchise will not have to wait too long to find out where Elle’s next stage of life will take her.

The teaser trailer revealed that “The Kissing Booth 3” will debut on Netflix in 2021.

Until then, fans can rewatch the first two “Kissing Booth” films.

