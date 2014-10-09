Here's The One Thing That Bothers Bill Clinton About Hillary Running For President

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Former president Bill Clinton speaks at a student conference for the Clinton Global Initiative University at Arizona State University, Friday, March 21, 2014, in Tempe, Ariz.

Former President Bill Clinton made a joke about the biggest problem he has due to his wife, Hillary, potentially making a White House bid in 2016 during a speech at the

U.S. Conference of Mayors on Wednesday.

“The great thing about not being president anymore is you can just say whatever you want, unless your wife might run for something,” Clinton quipped, adding, “Then you can say whatever you want, as long as you don’t make any headlines.”

Hillary Clinton, who ran for president in 2008, has said she will decide whether to run again by the end of this year. She is widely considered to be the Democratic frontrunner.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors event was held at the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, Arkansas.

