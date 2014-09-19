The Thai PM Has Apologised For Suggesting That Only Unattractive Women Wearing Bikinis Are Safe In His Country

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has apologised for suggesting that only unattractive women who wear bikinis in Thailand are safe.

Chan-ocha’s comments follow the murder of two British tourists, whose bodies were found on a beach on the Thai island of Koh Tao on Monday.

Yesterday Prayuth told reporters, “I am sorry with what I said and if it has caused any ill-feelings. I just wanted to warn tourists that we have different traditions and they have to stay on their toes.”

All suspects have been cleared following DNA testing, including 25-year-old Christopher Ware who had been sharing a room with one of the victims.

