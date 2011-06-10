The Rangers Drafted A Partially paralysed Outfielder Last Night

Photo: AP

Last night, with their 33rd-round draft pick, the Rangers took University of Georgia outfielder Johnathan Taylor.This is remarkable because Taylor broke his neck in an on-field collision in March and is now partially paralysed.



One of Taylor’s closest friends, fellow Bulldog Zach Cone, was drafted by Texas with the 37th-overall pick.

“This was truly a classy move and a great gesture on the part of the Texas Rangers organisation,” said Georgia coach David Perno.

With up to 50 rounds of picks, the MLB Draft is the only of the major sports drafts where something like this could happen.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a thoughtful (and PR-savvy) move by the Rangers.

Expect Texas to stay healthy, get a lot of lucky hops, and (for you nerds) have their staff BAPIP hover around .215 for the rest of the season.

They probably deserve it at this point.

Source: University of Georgia Athletics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.