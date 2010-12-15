The Texas Rangers Could Have Kept Cliff Lee If They Had Offered One More Year

Photo: AP

If they would have been willing to add one more year to their offer, the Texas Rangers could have kept Cliff Lee. CEO Chuck Greenberg and general manager Jon Daniels said that Lee’s agent, Darek Braunecker, told the Rangers on Monday that Lee would accept their offer if they would add a seventh guaranteed year. The Rangers decided they’d stretched their offer to the maximum that they could stomach, and said no.



“In this instance, it was simply a matter of us saying, ‘yes,’ ” Greenberg said. “But it would have been a matter of us saying ‘yes’ on terms that we weren’t comfortable with.”

The Rangers’ final offer to Lee was for six-years, $138 million with a vesting option for the seventh year. The Phillies got him for five and $120M.

Do the Phillies have the best rotation ever?

