The Tesla Roadster Can Become A $100,000 Brick

Tesla has been riding a wave of positive press with the introduction of its new Model X as well as the announcement that they already have $40 million in preorders for the car.However, a very negative aspect of Tesla’s original car, the Lotus-based Roadster, is just coming to light.

According to The Understatement, if the battery of the Tesla Roadster becomes fully drained, the car effectively becomes a brick. It cannot even be rolled.

Even more surprisingly, the only way to fix it is to have the battery pack replaced to the tune of $40,000.

Oh, and that is not covered by any warranty offered by Tesla. Tesla’s warranty specifically states that the owner is responsible for proper care of the battery. Allowing the charge to fully deplete is considered improper care.

The Understatement says that from a full charge, a Tesla’s battery would take 11 weeks to completely discharge and brick the car. However, if the Roadster was driven to a location and then parked, the car could become a brick even more quickly.

To date, it appears that five of the over 2,000 Roadsters sold have become bricks.

But wouldn’t Tesla correct this for the upcoming Model S sedan? According to The Understatement, these new cars will share the same discharging issues.

With increasing steps towards the mainstream, Tesla may want to reconsider its warranty to avoid potential future issues.

