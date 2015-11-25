The Tesla Model X SUV just got a whole lot cheaper

Tesla Motors announced this week that customers who ordered non-special edition Model X SUVs can now personalise and price their cars.

The new variants of the Model X available are the 70D, 90D, and P90D.

All versions of the Model X will be equipped with four-wheel-drive with the entry-level car starting at $80,000 before government incentives.

That’s a steep drop from the $142,000 top-of-the-line P90D Signature Series which debuted at the end of the September.

According to the Tesla’s configurator, the base 70D will be equipped with a 70 kWh battery pack with a range of 220 miles on a single charge.

Tesla claims this version of the X is capable of making the run to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 mph.

At the the high-end of the Model X product line is the P90D with Ludicrous Mode. That version is expected to reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. With a 90 kWh battery pack, the P90D has a range of 255 miles.

According to Tesla, delivery of the new entry-level 70D is expected to commence in mid to late 2016, while P90D deliveries are expected to commence early 2016.

At $80,000, the lower-price Model X puts the Tesla SUV squarely in the heart of the luxury SUV market. It now competes with such industry stalwarts as the Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged, BMW X5, and Audi Q7.

At the top of the range, the Model X P90D, squares off against Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo S and the Range Rover Autobiography.

