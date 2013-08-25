The Tesla Model S Now Has 12 Per Cent Of The California Luxury Market

Here’s an impressive stat for Tesla, the red-hot electric car company.
Per California’s latest monthly auto sales report (via Slate’s Will Oremus), the Tesla Model S now commands 12% of the luxury market in the state.
Outside of just the luxury category, you can see electrics and hybrids starting to move the needle.
Pure electrics just passed 1% of California sales, and Hybrids continue to take market share.
