The Tesla Model S is Consumer Reports' top pick -- for the second year in a row!

Tesla might be drawing some scepticism on Wall Street, but the love from the automotive media just keeps on coming.

On Tuesday, Consumer Reports announced that the Tesla Model S is its top 2015 pick for car buyers — that’s two years in a row that the Model S has nabbed the publication’s prize!

CR’s comments on selecting the Model S amount to the closest thing the famously flinty magazine is ever likely to produce to a mash note:

For all of the impressive new vehicles released in 2014, none was able to eclipse the innovation, magnificence, and sheer technological arrogance of the Tesla. That’s why it’s our best overall pick for the second consecutive year. Through the course of their life cycles, cars become obsolete quickly as newer models appear with updated gizmos. But with Tesla’s over-the-air software updates, a Model S that came off the line in 2013 has many of the same new features as one built today … The Model S is a technological tour de force, a high-performance electric vehicle with usable real-world range, wrapped in a luxury package.

Hubba hubba.

Having driven the regular Model S and the all-wheel-drive “D” variant, I can vouch for CR’s enthusiasm. It’s a great car.

And notice a very important factor in CR’s high opinion of Elon Musk & Co.’s game-changing vehicle: the Model S has effectively rendered the concept of a “new” car obsolete. This top pick is for a vehicle that was a top pick last year!

But as the publication notes, Tesla has cracked the code on one of the biggest problems that the traditional auto industry has faced: keeping up with the pace of technological change.

The big question now is whether Tesla can go for a three-peat in 2016 — or whether that honour will go to the Tesla Model X SUV, scheduled to arrive later in 2015.

