The Tesla Model S is a quiet masterpiece of technology and design

The Tesla Model S hit the market in 2012, succeeding Tesla’s sexy 2-door Roadster. It was Tesla’s first car built truly in-house, and it has been steadily improved over the past three years.

It was designed by Franz von Holzhausen, who created a smooth and sinuous luxury sedan, powered entirely by electricity. The Model immediately captivated the Silicon Valley elite.

But what makes it so great? Numerous details add up to pretty awesome ride that can, in its high-performance version, smoke supercars.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows how railroads spread across America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.