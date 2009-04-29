Terror Plane Photo-Op Cost $328,835

How much does a terrifying, pointless photo-op for Air Force One cost the U.S. taxpayer?



$328,835.

That’s according to Air Force spokeswoman Vicki Stein via Bloomberg:

That includes $300,658 for the larger plane, which flew a three-hour mission, and about $28,178 for the F-16 jets, which flew 1.8 hours each, Stein said in an e-mailed statement.

The total includes fuel used in flight, fuel used to power ground equipment used to prepare the aircraft, and ground maintenance, Stein said.

