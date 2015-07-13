This new Cinemax show from the creator of 'The Walking Dead' looks terrifying

“Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman has a new show and this first trailer looks so very scary. As IMDB tells us, the series revolves around “a young man searches for answers as to why he’s been suffering from supernatural possessions his entire life.”

“Outcast” is coming in 2016.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Cinemax.



