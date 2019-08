Here it is, an ‘Evil Dead’ TV show that looks like exactly what the witch doctor ordered.

Check out the just-revealed trailer for ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead.’

It premieres on Starz October 31st.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Starz.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.