Tensions Brewing In Tahrir Square, And Now There Are Reports Of Reporters Getting Arrested

Update: There are reports now of a big media crackdown. AP journo Hadeel Al-Shalchi reports that journalists, including two from the NYT, have been arrested, or taken into protective custody.



Original post: There’s no gunfired at the moment, but the rock throwing has begun again, and eyewitnesses on Al-Jazeera report rising tension, and a sense that things could get ugly again.

Stay tuned.

Photo: Al-Jazeera

