The Tenors accuse member of 'shameful act' in changing lyrics to Canadian National Anthem to include 'all lives matter'

The Tenors, a vocal group from Canada, caused a storm on Tuesday night when they sang the Canadian National Anthem and changed the lyrics to include “all lives matter” a counter-rally to the activist movement “Black Lives Matter.”

A short while later, the group released a message on Facebook blaming the incident on one member going rogue, referring to the incident as “disrespectful and misguided” and calling him a “lone wolf.” They also said he will not perform with the group again “until further notice.”

Here is the full message from The Tenors:

“The Tenors are deeply sorry for the disrespectful and misguided lack of judgment by one member of the group acting as a ‘lone wolf’ today during the singing of the Canadian national anthem at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in San Diego. The other members of the group are shocked and embarrassed by the actions of Remigio Pereira, who changed the lyrics of our treasured anthem and used this coveted platform to serve his own political views. Our sincere apologies and regrets go out to everybody who witnessed this shameful act, to our fellow Canadians, to Major League Baseball, to our friends, families, fans and to all those affected. The actions of one member of this group were extremely selfish and he will not be performing with The Tenors until further notice.”

The anthem was not broadcast in the US, but at one point Pereira sang “we are all brothers, and sisters, all lives matter to the brave.” As he did this, he pulled out a sign that read “All Lives Matter,” as can be seen in video from Bill Cooney.

Here is a video of the performance:

Correction: The Tenors altered O Canada lyrics in support of All Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/Q0i6qqLB4Y

— Bill Cooney (@BillCooney) July 13, 2016

Pereira used this line in place of the lines, “With glowing hearts we see thee rise, The True North strong and free.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.