Musicians add 'all lives matter' to lyrics of Canadian National Anthem prior to MLB All-Star Game

Prior to the Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, the Canadian vocal group The Tenors, sang the Canadian National Anthem, with one eyebrow-raising twist to the lyrics.

The anthem was not broadcast in the United States. However, at one point, one of the singers changed the lyrics to “we are all brothers, and sisters, all lives matter to the brave.” As he did this, he pulled out a sign that read, “All Lives Matter.”

Correction: The Tenors altered O Canada lyrics in support of All Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/Q0i6qqLB4Y

— Bill Cooney (@BillCooney) July 13, 2016

The phrase “all lives matter” has become a rallying cry for those who disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement.

President Barack Obama recently explained why the idea behind “black lives matter” is not exclusionary against other races.

“I think the reason that the organisers used the phrase ‘black lives matter’ was not because they were suggesting nobody else’s lives matter, but rather what they were suggesting was there is a specific problem that is happening in the African-American community that is not happening in other communities,” the president explained.

