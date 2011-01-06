The Titans Finally Decide To Let Vince Young Go

Flickr/muohace_dc



The Tennessee Titans have finally come to their senses and decided that they won’t bring Vince Young back next season. Young was involved in a much-publicized dispute with Coach Jeff Fisher in November — the latest in a string of immature actions by the former Texas Longhorns star.

There had been speculation that the Titans might have to choose between Young and Fisher, but Titans owner Bud Adams insists that decisions on the future of each are unrelated.

Adams says that the coaching staff is still being evaluated, but if the Titans were foolish enough to fire Fisher he would likely become one of the most sought after coaches on the market.

The same can’t be said for Young, who seems destined to end up in Raiders’ silver and black.

