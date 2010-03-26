Are These 10 Big Tax Hikes Coming To America?

The British Government released its 2010 Budget Wednesday, revealing a cut in services and an expansion in taxes for many UK residents.



Of course, the UK budget has been out of control for years, so this represents the chickens coming home to roost, so to speak.

You know another budget that’s out of control?

America’s.

We’ll have to do the same thing.

See the 10 UK tax hikes that could be coming to America one day >

