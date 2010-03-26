Are These 10 Big Tax Hikes Coming To America?

The British Government released its 2010 Budget Wednesday, revealing a cut in services and an expansion in taxes for many UK residents.
Of course, the UK budget has been out of control for years, so this represents the chickens coming home to roost, so to speak.
You know another budget that’s out of control?
America’s.
We’ll have to do the same thing.
See the 10 UK tax hikes that could be coming to America one day >
U.S. Equivalent: Raising the alcohol tax on a specific type of drink, like wine coolers or alcopops (Barcardi Breezers, etc.) 10%.
Source: UK Budget
U.S. Equivalent: A yearly increase on tobacco taxes of 1% in 2010. Thereafter, a yearly increase on those taxes of 2%.
Source: UK Budget
U.S. Equivalent: Everything you drink with alcohol in it, from beer to whiskey, sees a 2% increase at the point of sale, including the pub and bar.
Source: UK Budget
U.S. Equivalent: An extra $12 in tax for every 2204 pounds of waste you or your business produces.
Source: UK Budget
U.S. Equivalent: An additional tax of 5% on every property sale over $1.5 million.
Source: UK Budget
U.S. Equivalent: An increase of 1% on your regularly payroll contributions to Social Security.
Source: UK Budget
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.