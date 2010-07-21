The 10 Most Unemployed States in America

Isabelle Schafer
jobs unemployment

Compared to the previous month, the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rates in June generally decreased slightly, according to a new release of the Bureau of labour Statistics.

But not every state has seen its unemployment rate gone down.

#10: Illinois

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.4%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.8%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#9: Ohio

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.5%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.7%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#8: Oregon

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.5%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.6%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#7: South Carolina

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.7%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.1%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#6: Mississippi

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 11.0%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.4%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#5: Florida

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 11.4%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.7%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#4: Rhode Island

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 12.0%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 12.3%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#3: California

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 12.3%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 12.4%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#2: Michigan

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 13.2%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 13.6%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

#1: Nevada

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 14.2%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 14.0%

Source: BLS news release and historical data

Don't miss...

12 charts that show the real state of unemployment in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.