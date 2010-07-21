The 10 Most Unemployed States in America

Compared to the previous month, the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rates in June generally decreased slightly, according to a new release of the Bureau of labour Statistics.
But not every state has seen its unemployment rate gone down.
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.4%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.8%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.5%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.7%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.5%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 10.6%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 10.7%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.1%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 11.0%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.4%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 11.4%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 11.7%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 12.0%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 12.3%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 12.3%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 12.4%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 13.2%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 13.6%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 14.2%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 14.0%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
