The Biggest Losers: 10 States That Aren't Getting Jack For Infrastructure Spending

Gregory White
Arizona Bridge

The Obama administration released its budget for 2011 and it has tons of new spending for infrastructure included.

Some states are getting a ton of jobs-producing cash. Alaska is getting over $1100 per person. Washington DC will get over $750 and Wyoming gets over $565.

But some states aren’t getting very much of the haul, even though they might need it.

We’ve calculated who is getting the least out of the President’s budget by looking at spending per person in each state.

Washington: $167.96 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1.1 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Virginia: $167.33 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1.3 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Colorado: $166.13 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $820.5 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

California: $165.95 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $6.1 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Ohio: $165.42 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1.9 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Tennessee: $160.90 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Arizona: $152.95 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $994.2 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Michigan: $149.96 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1.5 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Florida: $141.86 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $2.6 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

North Carolina: $140.97 per person

Infrastructure Budget: $1.3 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

