The Biggest Losers: 10 States That Aren't Getting Jack For Infrastructure Spending

The Obama administration released its budget for 2011 and it has tons of new spending for infrastructure included.



Some states are getting a ton of jobs-producing cash. Alaska is getting over $1100 per person. Washington DC will get over $750 and Wyoming gets over $565.

But some states aren’t getting very much of the haul, even though they might need it.

We’ve calculated who is getting the least out of the President’s budget by looking at spending per person in each state.

Check out infrastructure’s biggest losers >

