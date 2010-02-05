The 10 States That Got Stiffed By Obama On Education Spending

Gregory White
Utah School

The Obama administration is putting more money into education than ever before. Education is constantly referred to as a key “investment” in the future of our economy.

But some states’ children have still been left behind.

States like Mississippi with $276.49 per person, Washington D.C. with $242.90 per person, and Louisiana with $226.70 per person are getting their education due. But we’ve crunched the numbers to see what states have been left behind in this President’s education budget.

New Jersey: $138.20 per person

Education Budget: $1.2 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Utah: $137.64 per person

Education Budget: $376.7 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Connecticut: $129.96 per person

Education Budget: $455 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Washington: $128.94 per person

Education Budget: $844.4 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Virginia: $128.72 per person

Education Budget: $1 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Maryland: $127.30 per person

Education Budget: $717.2 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Minnesota: $125.44 per person

Education Budget: $654.8 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Colorado: $123.43 per person

Education Budget: $609.6 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Nevada: $120.62 per person

Education Budget: $313.6 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

New Hampshire: $116.79 per person

Education Budget: $153.7 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

