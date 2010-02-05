The 10 States That Got Stiffed By Obama On Education Spending

The Obama administration is putting more money into education than ever before. Education is constantly referred to as a key “investment” in the future of our economy.



But some states’ children have still been left behind.

States like Mississippi with $276.49 per person, Washington D.C. with $242.90 per person, and Louisiana with $226.70 per person are getting their education due. But we’ve crunched the numbers to see what states have been left behind in this President’s education budget.

Here Are The Biggest Losers In Education Spending For 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.