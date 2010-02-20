The Amazing Pattern Of How Skyscrapers Predict Recession

Photo: Skyscraperpage.com
Last month, the Burj Khalifa opened to much fanfare in Dubai as it became the tallest skyscraper in the world.Just weeks before that, Dubai World, an Emirates based investment fund, nearly collapsed due to a massive amount of debt on its books and had to be bailed out.
This is not surprising.
In 2005, economist Mark Thorton looked into the theory that the completion date of skyscrapers foretell the coming of recessions. It’s a concept that makes total sense because these projects take massive financing and have long completion cycles, thus coinciding nicely with boom/bust cycles.
Anyway, Thorton found that it’s totally true.
We take a look at some of the major skyscraper projects of the last 100 years and point to the recessions they heralded and some of the buildings that might point to the next.
Completion Date: 1908
Financial Crisis: The Panic of 1907 hit markets with a 50% loss and brought several banks down with it.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles' and Wiki
Completion Date: 1909
Financial Crisis: The Panic of 1907 inspired the creation of the Federal Reserve Act as a way of dealing with future bank failures.
Source: Wikimedia Commons Image and Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1913
Financial Crisis: This seems to be an exception to the theory, according to Thorton, but it happens just a year before the economically destructive World War I.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles' and World War I Wiki
Completion Date: 1930
Financial Crisis: The Great Depression had just kicked off as the Roaring Twenties ended.
Source: Wikimedia Commons Image and Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1930
Financial Crisis: The Great Depression lasted throughout the 1930's, so surely it needed a couple buildings to signify its onset.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1931
Financial Crisis: Again, another Great Depression classic.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1972-1973
Financial Crisis: The 1970s slowdown after a period of high growth in the 60s was symbolized by the World Trade centre's completion.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1974
Financial Crisis: The 1970s slowdown was also signaled by America's tallest building, the Sears (now Willis) Tower.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 1998
Financial Crisis: The East Asian Crisis was heralded by the completion of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.
Source: Mark Thorton 'Skyscrapers and Business Cycles'
Completion Date: 2010
Financial Crisis: The Credit Crisis, or Great Recession, was signaled by the completion of the Burj Khalifa, which occurred a little over a year after the global market downturn. The timing with the Dubai collapse was uncanny.
Source: Business Insider
Completion Date: May 2012
Potential Financial Crisis: UK Sovereign Debt Crisis and 2012 Summer Olympics Real Estate Bubble
Source: Shard London Bridge
Completion Date: 2014
Potential Financial Crisis: Chinese Real Estate Bubble
Source: Liftok.com via Skyscraper Page
Completion Date: 2014
Potential Financial Crisis: Chinese Real Estate Bubble
Source: Pingan via Skyscraper News image
Completion Date: 2016
Potential Financial Crisis: Oil Crisis (was once to be called Gazprom Tower)
Source: Ohta centre image
