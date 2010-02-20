The Amazing Pattern Of How Skyscrapers Predict Recession

Photo: Skyscraperpage.com

Last month, the Burj Khalifa opened to much fanfare in Dubai as it became the tallest skyscraper in the world.Just weeks before that, Dubai World, an Emirates based investment fund, nearly collapsed due to a massive amount of debt on its books and had to be bailed out.



This is not surprising.

In 2005, economist Mark Thorton looked into the theory that the completion date of skyscrapers foretell the coming of recessions. It’s a concept that makes total sense because these projects take massive financing and have long completion cycles, thus coinciding nicely with boom/bust cycles.

Anyway, Thorton found that it’s totally true.

We take a look at some of the major skyscraper projects of the last 100 years and point to the recessions they heralded and some of the buildings that might point to the next.

Check out the amazing history of skyscapers and recessions >

