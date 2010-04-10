The 10 Sectors VCs Are Going Crazy About Right Now

Photo: Thomas R. Stegelmann via Flickr

Forbes summarizes the latest data from CB Insights, a company that tracks trends in venture-backed firms.



2009 wasn’t that great in terms of funding, and, according to the article, 46% of VCs predict that things will be pretty similar in 2010.

But, on the bright side, some sectors seem to be getting more venture love than others.

Here are the top 10 areas that VCs invested in, along with the relative startups that scored the most VC attention, during the fourth quarter of 2009 (courtesy Forbes and CB Insights):

Sector

$ Invested

Forbes’ Startups To Watch

Healthcare 1.8 billion Intuity Medical Internet 1.5 billion

Zynga Software (non-internet/mobile) 490 million SilverSpring Networks Mobile and Telecom 388 million Bling Nation Electronics 284 million Aquantia

Energy and Utilities 260 million Amonix Computer Hardware and Services

229 million Engine Yard Industrial 138 million Segetis Business products and services 84 million IdeaPaint Automotive and transportation 33 million Rypos

