The 10 Sectors VCs Are Going Crazy About Right Now

Bianca Male
love statue nyc

Photo: Thomas R. Stegelmann via Flickr

Forbes summarizes the latest data from CB Insights, a company that tracks trends in venture-backed firms.

2009 wasn’t that great in terms of funding, and, according to the article, 46% of VCs predict that things will be pretty similar in 2010.

But, on the bright side, some sectors seem to be getting more venture love than others.

Here are the top 10 areas that VCs invested in, along with the relative startups that scored the most VC attention, during the fourth quarter of 2009 (courtesy Forbes and CB Insights):

 

Sector
 $ Invested 
  Forbes’ Startups To Watch
  Healthcare  1.8 billion  Intuity Medical  Internet  1.5 billion
  Zynga  Software (non-internet/mobile)  490 million  SilverSpring Networks  Mobile and Telecom  388 million  Bling Nation  Electronics  284 million  Aquantia
 Energy and Utilities  260 million  Amonix  Computer Hardware and Services
 229 million  Engine Yard  Industrial  138 million  Segetis  Business products and services  84 million  IdeaPaint  Automotive and transportation  33 million  Rypos 

Read the entire post over at Forbes >

