The 10 Most Popular "Viral" Videos Of 2008

All but two of the top Web videos of 2008 were music videos. Which, if you’re not twelve and a half, made them kind of boring. Below, the top 10 non-music, non-live videos from 2008, as gathered by video search engine Truveo.
Yes We Can, Obama Song by will.i.amFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Paris Hilton Responds to McCain AdFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Fred Goes SwimmingFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Kobe Jumps Over CarFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Valentina Hasan Sings ‘Ken Lee’Find more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Christian the Lion
Find more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Frozen Grand CentralFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Baby Sings ‘Hey Jude’Find more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Baltimore Cop vs. SkateboarderFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.Awareness TestFind more videos like this on www.truveo.com.See Also:The 10 Most Popular Web Videos Of 2008
