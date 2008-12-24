The 10 Most Popular "Viral" Videos Of 2008

All but two of the top Web videos of 2008 were music videos. Which, if you’re not twelve and a half, made them kind of boring. Below, the top 10 non-music, non-live videos from 2008, as gathered by video search engine Truveo.



Yes We Can, Obama Song by will.i.am
Paris Hilton Responds to McCain Ad
Fred Goes Swimming
Kobe Jumps Over Car
Valentina Hasan Sings 'Ken Lee'
Christian the Lion



Frozen Grand Central
Baby Sings 'Hey Jude'
Baltimore Cop vs. Skateboarder
Awareness Test

