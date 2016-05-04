These are the ten most frugal cities in America

Ever wonder how frugal your state is?

Coupons.com found out which states were the savviest spenders in 2015. These states saved the most by using coupons.

“Our Coupons.com 2015 Most Frugal Cities list is based on coupon usage in each market,” Jeanette Pavini, Coupons.com’s Consumer Savings Expert, said in a statement to Business Insider. “We then add up the value of those coupons, and we adjust for population so that each city is fairly ranked, regardless of population size. Otherwise, the most populace cities would always lead the list.” (Further, the “index” rating is the result of that process.)

In total, Americans saved more than a whopping $2.3 billion on packaged items through coupons, proving that couponing — extreme or not — isn’t dead…it’s just taking a turn to digital, as with many things.

“Our Coupons.com 2015 Most Frugal Cities List demonstrates the growth and popularity of couponing, with shoppers saving nearly $10 million more dollars using digital coupons than the year prior,” Pavini said in a release.

See if your state cracked the top ten.

