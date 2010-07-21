The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World

Some cities are far more pricey to live than others.



Like in Moscow – a cup of coffee will set you back $8.29. In Libreville in Gabon, a hamburger and some fries will cost you $27.08. And if you want to see the latest box office smash in Copenhagen, you better have $40 in your pocket.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in the world, and how much you have to sacrifice for a luxury two bedroom pad, a cup of coffee, two movie tickets and a hamburger meal from your local fast food joint.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.