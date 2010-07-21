The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World

Some cities are far more pricey to live than others.
Like in Moscow – a cup of coffee will set you back $8.29. In Libreville in Gabon, a hamburger and some fries will cost you $27.08. And if you want to see the latest box office smash in Copenhagen, you better have $40 in your pocket.
Here’s a list of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in the world, and how much you have to sacrifice for a luxury two bedroom pad, a cup of coffee, two movie tickets and a hamburger meal from your local fast food joint.
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2755.18
1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.06
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $40.41
Fast food hamburger meal: $10.28
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4248.45
1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.79
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $19.31
Fast food hamburger meal: $3.35
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2984.74
1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.13
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $35.44
Fast food hamburger meal: $10.54
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2083.30
1 cup of coffee, including service: $4.17
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: N/A
Fast food hamburger meal: $27.08
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $ 2218.21
1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.10
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $39.93
Fast food hamburger meal: $7.21
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4010.75
1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.13
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $29.85
Fast food hamburger meal: $10.54
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $3600
1 cup of coffee, including service: $8.29
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $26.53
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.67
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): N/A
1 cup of coffee, including service: $3.12
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: N/A
Fast food hamburger meal: $26.04
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4436.42
1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.65
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $39.93
Fast food hamburger meal: $7.21
Source: Mercer
Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $7000
1 cup of coffee, including service: $3.80
Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $26.00
Fast food hamburger meal: $17.50*
*In Luanda, this category was replaced by a club sandwich and soda meal in the absence of any comparable fast food outlets.
Source: Mercer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.