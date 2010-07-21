The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World

Katya Wachtel
japan

Some cities are far more pricey to live than others.

Like in Moscow – a cup of coffee will set you back $8.29. In Libreville in Gabon, a hamburger and some fries will cost you $27.08. And if you want to see the latest box office smash in Copenhagen, you better have $40 in your pocket.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in the world, and how much you have to sacrifice for a luxury two bedroom pad, a cup of coffee, two movie tickets and a hamburger meal from your local fast food joint.

#10 Copenhagen, Denmark

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2755.18

1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.06

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $40.41

Fast food hamburger meal: $10.28

Source: Mercer

#9 Hong Kong

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4248.45

1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.79

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $19.31

Fast food hamburger meal: $3.35

Source: Mercer

# 8 Zurich, Switzerland

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2984.74

1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.13

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $35.44

Fast food hamburger meal: $10.54

Source: Mercer

# 7 Libreville, Gabon

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $2083.30

1 cup of coffee, including service: $4.17

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: N/A

Fast food hamburger meal: $27.08

Source: Mercer

#6 Osaka, Japan

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $ 2218.21

1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.10

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $39.93

Fast food hamburger meal: $7.21

Source: Mercer

#5 Geneva, Switzerland

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4010.75

1 cup of coffee, including service: $5.13

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $29.85

Fast food hamburger meal: $10.54

Source: Mercer

#4 Moscow, Russia

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $3600

1 cup of coffee, including service: $8.29

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $26.53

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.67

Source: Mercer

# 3 N'Djamena, Chad

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): N/A

1 cup of coffee, including service: $3.12

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: N/A

Fast food hamburger meal: $26.04

Source: Mercer

#2 Tokyo, Japan

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $4436.42

1 cup of coffee, including service: $6.65

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $39.93

Fast food hamburger meal: $7.21

Source: Mercer

# 1 Luanda, Angola

Rent of a luxury two bedroom unfurnished apartment (per month): $7000

1 cup of coffee, including service: $3.80

Cinema, international release, 2 seats: $26.00

Fast food hamburger meal: $17.50*

*In Luanda, this category was replaced by a club sandwich and soda meal in the absence of any comparable fast food outlets.

Source: Mercer

Don't Miss...

The 8 Most Expensive Cities In America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.