The Ten Hot Spots For Youth Unemployment In Australia

The charts and tables below demonstrate where the rising jobless rate is hitting hardest, among the young.
Youth unemployment represents just under 40% of all unemployment in Australia.
In other words, more than one in three unemployed is young, aged between 15 and 24.
The unemployment rate for youth is now more than 12%, twice that of the national average, as this chart shows:
The Brotherhood of St Lawrence says: “The global financial crisis has had a scarring impact on the job prospects of Australia’s young people.”
Here’s where unemployed youths are concentrated in Australia:
And here’s the rate by state:
The Brotherhood of St Laurence has launched a campaign to bring attention to the rising crisis of youth unemployment in Australia:
Here’s one story:
