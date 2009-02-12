10 Reasons Clydesdales, Frogs, Dalmations And Bud Mean Anything To You

Bob Lachky is leaving Anheuser-Busch, where he’s been chief creative officer since about 2005 and boss of all Bud commercials since about 1997.

During that time, Anheuser-Busch commercials topped the annual USA Today Ad Meter survey from 1999 to 2008.

Bud commercials during Bob’s tenure featured catchphrases (“Whassup?”), animals (“Bud. Weis. Er.”), slapstick humour and the occasional flash of maudlin sentimentality.

But you already knew that, because they’ve been permanently branded into your brain — and you and millions others liked it, even when you didn’t want to.

Here are 10 we think best represent his work:

“Whassup?”



Original Budweiser Frogs Commercial



Bud Lizards



Instant Replay



Clydesdales Donkey



From the Super Bowl after Septemer 11, 2001, “Respect”



Dalmatians from the 1999 Super Bowl



“Yes, I am”



“I Love You Man “



Class Mencia



