The 10 Biggest Green Phonies

To compile its results, 24/7 Wall St. looked through EPA data, Political Economy Research Institute’s Toxic 100 index, lobbying information and court cases. Its editors talked with “experts in environmental law and officials who review data for non-profit organisations which have charters to track environmental violations.”

Here’s the top top 10, we’ve taken a small excerpt from the explanation of the top three:

1. GE (GE):

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), for the electrical equipment industry, GE was the fifth largest producer of chemicals with four facilities in the top 100 generating 332,336 pounds in waste in 2007. In the miscellaneous manufacturing industry, GE’s GE Osmonics facility was the fourth highest producing facility of TRI production-related waste with 1,919,437 pounds. According to the University of Massachusetts Political Economy Research Institute (PERI), General Electric is the most toxic company when considering the amount of population exposed to its pollution and its toxicity level from its plants.

2. American Electric Power (AEP):

According to Frank O’Donnell, President of Clean Air Watch, an environmental policy group and whistleblower, “AEP is one of nation’s biggest polluters, now that GM is making fewer cars, and is one the key lobbyist against political interest on global warming.” O’Donnell also says that the company “aggressively seeks to block legislation unless it receives a huge financial wind fall in the deal.” The company’s corporate PAC donated to five members of the Dirty Dozen as well as Congressman Barton.

3. Exxon Mobil (XOM):

According to the company’s 2008 Corporate Citizen’s Report, ExxonMobil has finally admitted that its funding efforts to research groups that deny global warming has an adverse effect on the environment. “In 2008 we will discontinue contributions to several public policy interest groups whose position on climate change could divert attention from the important discussion on how the world will secure the energy required for economic growth in an environmentally responsible manner.”

4. DuPont (DU)

5. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

6. Waste Management, Inc. (WMI)

7. International Paper (IP)

8. BP (BP)

9. Dow Chemical (DOW)

10. General Motors (GM)

